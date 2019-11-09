Sid S. Scheibe, 91, was featured in this photo and story on the front of the Northwest section on March 29, 1992, in reporter Michael Haberman’s occasional Elders series. Scheibe spent several days each week at the Lewiston Community Center where he joined in activities of the Banana Belt Senior Citizens. Scheibe was born in a ranch near Anatone, and later taught and coached for many years in Kamiah before moving to Lewiston in 1946, and retired from teaching in 1960. In retirement, he made volunteerism his vocation. Readers who would like to share their historical photos from throughout the region may do so by emailing them to blasts@lmtribune.com or submitting them to: Blast from the Past, P.O. Box 957, Lewiston, ID 83501. Questions? Call Jeanne M. DePaul at (208) 848-2221.