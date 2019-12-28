Blast from the Past / 1971: UI art professor shows his prints

Arnold S. Westerlund, professor of art at the University of Idaho in Moscow, describes techniques for making colograph prints (center) and plates (lower right) in this photo published in the Sept. 26, 1971, Lewiston Tribune. Westerlund had 22 of his colograph prints on display at the campus of the University of Illinois in Urbana, and was planning to teach a two-day workshop on the art in Pasco. Westerlund said he uses the colograph form to introduce print-making to his UI classes, and that technique allows a great deal of experimentation. Readers who would like to share their historical photos from throughout the region may do so by emailing them to blasts@lmtribune.com or submitting them to: Blast from the Past, P.O. Box 957, Lewiston, ID 83501. Questions? Call Jeanne M. DePaul at (208) 848-2221.