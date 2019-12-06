Blast from the Past / 1960: ‘Two bits, four bits ... ’

Cheerleaders from Lewiston High School struck a pose for this photo published in the Aug. 18, 1960, Lewiston Tribune. The accompanying caption read, “Lewiston High School cheerleaders have composed and practiced new yells for the last month in preparation for the opening of school Aug. 31. The cheerleaders will lead the students in songs and yells at sports events throughout the school year. The outfits are white and purple with a gold bengal mascot on the front of the sweater. Left to right are Dianna Chase, JoAnne Smith, Paul Karstedt, Janie Modie and Linda Dale. Jan Sullivan, alternate cheerleader, is in front dressed in the bengal mascot outfit.” Readers who would like to share their historical photos from throughout the region may do so by emailing them to blasts@lmtribune.com or submitting them to: Blast from the Past, P.O. Box 957, Lewiston, ID 83501. Questions? Call Jeanne M. DePaul at (208) 848-2221.