Blast from the Past / 1915: Turn-of-the-century family

Four generations of the Trautman family gathered in 1915 at the family homestead on the breaks of the Salmon River near Keuterville for a photograph. The infant is Charles Henry Schmidt on the lap of his grandmother, Catherine (Trautman) Mader. Seated at left in the photo is the baby’s great-grandmother, Catherine (Freistiller) Trautman, and standing is the baby’s mother, Anna (Mader) Schmidt. Catherine Trautman and her husband, Jacob, moved to their homestead in the early 1890s, and their daughter and her husband, Catherine and Charles Mader, soon arrived to homestead the land right next to them. The photo was submitted by Russell Schaff of Clarkston, who is the nephew of Charles Schmidt. He writes that Catherine (Trautman) Mader died in 1920 of influenza. Readers who would like to share their historical photos from throughout the region may do so by emailing them to blasts@lmtribune.com or submitting them to: Blast from the Past, P.O. Box 957, Lewiston, ID 83501. Questions? Call Jeanne M. DePaul at (208) 848-2221.