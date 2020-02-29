Bobbi Hazeltine, Troy High School girls’ basketball coach, raises both fists in the air as she leaps off the bench in reaction to the last-second, game-winning basket made by Ashley Tribble in the Feb. 15, 1992, state championship game played in Lewiston High School’s Booth Hall. This photo by Steve Hanks was published in the Feb. 16 Lewiston Tribune after the Troy girls beat Greenleaf Friends Academy 49-48 to win the 1992 state title. Hazeltine went on to be head women’s basketball coach at Walla Walla Community College in 1999, a post she holds today. This afternoon’s play-in game for the LHS boys team will be the last high school basketball game contested in Booth Hall as the new Lewiston High School in the Orchards will open for the 2020-21 academic year. Readers who would like to share their historical photos from throughout the region may do so by emailing them to blasts@lmtribune.com or submitting them to: Blast from the Past, P.O. Box 957, Lewiston, ID 83501. Questions? Call Jeanne M. DePaul at (208) 848-2221.
Blast from the Past / 1992: Troy HS wins state with last-second shot in Booth Hall
