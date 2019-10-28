Blast from the Past / 1994: Time to turn two?

Bobbi Taylor kicks up some dust as she gets her foot on the base and prepares to throw during practice for the Lewiston High School softball team in this photo published on the sports section front of the May 18, 1994, Lewiston Tribune. The accompanying story by sports reporter Dave Tierney detailed the road the team and Taylor, the senior shortstop, would be taking as the Idaho A-1 state tournament opened May 20 at Lewiston’s Airport Park. Readers who would like to share their historical photos from throughout the region may do so by emailing them to blasts@lmtribune.com or submitting them to: Blast from the Past, P.O. Box 957, Lewiston, ID 83501. Questions? Call Jeanne M. DePaul at (208) 848-2221.