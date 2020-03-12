Blast from the Past / 1959: Three students elected cheerleaders

Three Lewis-Clark Normal School students were elected cheerleaders the day before this photo was published in the Lewiston Tribune Oct. 10, 1959. They are Ginger Brodin of Lewiston (left), Patsy Barker of Lewiston (center) and Nicki Robinson of Stites (right). The institution of education in Lewiston had a number of names over the years, but it was Lewis-Clark Normal School from 1955 to 1971, when it was given its current name, Lewis-Clark State College. Readers who would like to share their historical photos from throughout the region may do so by emailing them to blasts@lmtribune.com or submitting them to: Blast from the Past, P.O. Box 957, Lewiston, ID 83501. Questions? Call Jeanne M. DePaul at (208) 848-2221.
