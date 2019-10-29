Blast from the Past / 1941: Three sisters, two kids and a puppy

The three daughters of Lola and Carson Ewing crowded into a wagon, along with two kids and a puppy, to pose for a photo in 1941 at their home in Nezperce. The sisters are (from left) Phyllis (Ewing) Cannon, now of Pomeroy; and Patty (Ewing) Harding and Marion (Ewing) Steigers, both now of Clarkston. Cannon turns 84 this month, and this photo was submitted by Harding. Readers who would like to share their historical photos from throughout the region may do so by emailing them to blasts@lmtribune.com or submitting them to: Blast from the Past, P.O. Box 957, Lewiston, ID 83501. Questions? Call Jeanne M. DePaul at (208) 848-2221.