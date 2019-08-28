Blast from the Past / 1947: Three Matthews kids on the car

The Matthews kids line up in 1947 for a photograph on the running board of their dad’s 1934 Plymouth while parked at the family’s home in Kamiah. They are (from left) Larry, 3; Carol, 1; and Shirlene, 4. Wandle Matthews’ car sported front-opening “suicide” doors. The “kids” are now in their 70s, and the siblings all are celebrating August birthdays: Larry in Lewiston, Carol in Yuma, Ariz., and Shirlene in Kamiah. Readers who would like to share their historical photos from throughout the region may do so by emailing them to blasts@lmtribune.com or submitting them to: Blast from the Past, P.O. Box 957, Lewiston, ID 83501. Questions? Call Jeanne M. DePaul at (208) 848-2221.