Blast from the Past / 1916: Three little boys and two little badgers

Three boys and two badgers posed for the camera in 1916 on the porch of the Charles Mader homestead six miles southwest of Keuterville. The children are, from left, Leo Mader (1910-1965), Charles Schmidt (1915-1997) and Bernard "Barney" Mader (1907-1957). The photo was submitted by Russell Schaff of Clarkston, who is great-nephew of the two Mader boys and nephew of Charles Schmidt.