Louise Shaner of Clarkston went out on a boat with friends on a fishing trip up the Snake River in the summer of 1990. She ended up hooking this channel catfish and it took her almost an hour to bring it to the boat under the Southway Bridge linking Lewiston and Clarkston, according to her sister, Jo Anne (Shaner) Miller of Asotin, who submitted this photo. The photo was taken at a friend’s house in Clarkston after the fishing group returned to shore. Miller says the fish was reputed to be the second largest channel catfish registered in the Lewiston-Clarkston Valley at the time, and she added she heard the fish was not bad tasting. Readers who would like to share their historical photos from throughout the region may do so by emailing them to blasts@lmtribune.com or submitting them to: Blast from the Past, P.O. Box 957, Lewiston, ID 83501. Questions? Call Jeanne M. DePaul at (208) 848-2221.
Blast from the Past / 1990: This big fish story wasn’t just a story
Advertisement
Breaking news text alerts
Text LMT to 87940 to receive breaking news alerts/links to your phone. Message and data rates may apply. Text STOP to stop.
Subscriber email options
Sign up to have headlines and breaking news delivered straight to your inbox.
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.
Your guide to the best businesses in the region