Blast from the Past / 1955: They’ve answered a lot of rings

A group of telephone switchboard operators posed for this photo on the occasion of a reunion and afternoon tea at the telephone office in Craigmont to honor Jettie Hart (seated at far right, wearing corsage) for her 35 years of service with the telephone company. Telephone users in Craigmont began using the new dial-up system by Jan. 29, 1954, according to Dick Southern of Craigmont. All of the rural telephone lines, throughout the western half of the Camas Prairie connected to long distance through the switchboard at Craigmont, according to Southern, and these women, at one time or another, were on the other end of the line saying “Number, please.” The operators attending the reunion tea are (seated from left): Alma Lenz, Aldean Still, Josie Howerton, Jean Randall, Gertrude Snyder and Jettie Hart; and (standing from left): Dorothy Blayden, Hannah Way and Mary Ann Kinzer. This photo is from the collection of the Ilo-Vollmer Historical Society at Craigmont. Readers who would like to share their historical photos from throughout the region may do so by emailing them to blasts@lmtribune.com or submitting them to: Blast from the Past, P.O. Box 957, Lewiston, ID 83501. Questions? Call Jeanne M. DePaul at (208) 848-2221.
Advertisement
Breaking news text alerts
Text LMT to 87940 to receive breaking news alerts/links to your phone. Message and data rates may apply. Text STOP to stop.
Subscriber email options
Sign up to have headlines and breaking news delivered straight to your inbox.
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.
Your guide to the best businesses in the region