Blast from the Past/1899: They named a town after her

Lillian “Nora” Leggett sits for a portrait in Lewiston with her two daughters, Ilo (left) and Dorothy (right) in this photo taken in 1899. Ilo was born in 1897 in Iowa to Oakey and Nora Leggett, and Dorothy was born in Lewiston in late 1898, after the family had moved West. By 1898, the family settled at a new town named Chicago, Idaho, on the western edge of the Camas Prairie where Oakey operated a general store. The U.S. Postal service was reluctant to allow establishment of a post office in a town named Chicago, so Oakey applied for one in his daughter’s name — Ilo, Idaho — and his store was approved as a U.S. Post Office Dec. 28, 1899. Oakey was named postmaster. Ilo eventually merged with the nearby town of Vollmer and was renamed Craigmont. Ilo (Leggett) Loth died Feb. 22, 1977, at the age of 80. This photo, submitted by Dick Southern of Craigmont, is from the Ilo-Vollmer Historical Society archives. Southern credits information from “Highland of Craig Mountain,” compiled by the 1962 senior English class of Josephine Thomason.
