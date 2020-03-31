Blast from the Past / 1905: The road that led to Ilo

The ruts on a muddy road lead into Ilo, Idaho, in this photo taken in 1905, just before the residents decided to move their entire town 1 mile up this road. The move was dictated by the final survey of the railroad across the Camas Prairie to Grangeville, which missed Ilo by less than a mile, according to research by Dick Southern of Craigmont, who submitted this photo from the Ilo-Vollmer Historical Society. The move — completed by 1907 — prompted a competition between Ilo and nearby Vollmer that would continue until 1920, when the two populations came together and joined to form the community of Craigmont. One of the deciding factors in the towns’ choice was the Idaho Department of Education’s move to consolidate each town’s high school — less than a mile from each other — into one. Readers who would like to share their historical photos from throughout the region may do so by emailing them to blasts@lmtribune.com or submitting them to: Blast from the Past, P.O. Box 957, Lewiston, ID 83501. Questions? Call Jeanne M. DePaul at (208) 848-2221.
