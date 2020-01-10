Blast from the Past / 1929: The Pomeroy Hotel was a landmark

This photo of the Pomeroy Hotel was taken in 1929, and published in the June 3, 1962, Lewiston Tribune to accompany a story about the history of the town that is the seat of Garfield County. The story was written by longtime Tribune reporter Margaret D. Allen, and described the Pomeroy Hotel as a landmark of the city in 1929. Allen’s story led with the news of the annual all-day picnic to be held the following Saturday at the Pomeroy Park in celebration of the town’s founding, and detailed the variety of activities planned for all attendees. They included lunch served by the women’s organization of the Methodist Church, childrens’ races and games, a baseball game, live music, and an evening dance at Maple Hall. Readers who would like to share their historical photos from throughout the region may do so by emailing them to blasts@lmtribune.com or submitting them to: Blast from the Past, P.O. Box 957, Lewiston, ID 83501. Questions? Call Jeanne M. DePaul at (208) 848-2221.