Blast from the Past / 1955: The mayor trusts the treasurer

Clarkston Junior Chamber of Commerce volunteers work on the dunk tank in preparation for Clarkston's third annual Snake River Days Fourth of July Celebration in this photo published in the July 2, 1955, Lewiston Tribune. At left, wielding the hammer, is Elmer Reeves, treasurer of both the Jaycees and the City of Clarkston. Posed treacherously on the dunking board is Clarkston Mayor Leroy Weeks, showing how the trick board operates to dunk a person unexpectedly into the water below. Weeks has "consented to take his place on the board from time to time for the entertainment of the midway crowd" according to the accompanying caption during the festival which was to start on July 2.