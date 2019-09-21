Blast from the Past / 1989: The ladder to orchard success

Edwin and Mary Ranta pose for a photo among the many fruit trees at their Lewiston Orchards home in this Greg Vogel photo originally published in the July 12, 1989, Lewiston Tribune. The photo accompanied a column by Charlotte Larson, the Tribune’s newsroom secretary who also wrote about area cooks for the Close to Home section. She reported the Ranta Orchards featured multiple varieties of cherries, including Royal Anne, Montmorency, Lambert, Van and Bing, and Mary Ranta shared some of her favorite recipes for the story, including Maraschino Cherries, Pie Cherry Cookies and Cherry Cobbler. Readers who would like to share their historical photos from throughout the region may do so by emailing them to blasts@lmtribune.com or submitting them to: Blast from the Past, P.O. Box 957, Lewiston, ID 83501. Questions? Call Jeanne M. DePaul at (208) 848-2221.