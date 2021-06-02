Blast from the Past / The AHS class of 1915 reunites

Five members of the Asotin High School class of 1915 look over a scrapbook in this Barry Kough photo published in the Aug. 11, 1975, Lewiston Tribune. The five gathered at Asotin City Park for their 60th class reunion, their first one since graduating 60 years earlier. They are, from left, Harold Singleton, Eva (Brown) Hobard, Roger A. Jones, Hazel (Sargent) Walley and Dwight Halsey. The class graduated a total of 11 students, according to an accompanying story, and all the reunion attendees agreed things had changed in Asotin since they were in high school. “They’ve torn down all of the old saloons that used to hang out over the boardwalks,” Jones said. “Of course, they’ve torn down the old high school, too,” Walley added. Readers who would like to share their historical photos (20 years or older) from throughout the region may do so by emailing them to blasts@lmtribune.com or submitting them to: Blast from the Past, P.O. Box 957, Lewiston, ID 83501. Questions? Call Jeanne M. DePaul at (208) 848-2221.
