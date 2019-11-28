Blast from the Past / 1961: Thankful for a new church

The Rev. Edward C. Fritschel, pastor of Grace Lutheran Church in the Lewiston Orchards, stands at the altar as the new church is dedicated April 30, 1961. This photo was published in the Lewiston Tribune May 6, 1961, and the caption noted the contemporary design of the altar and the church interior. Dignitaries and pastors from throughout the region took part in the dedication ceremonies. Readers who would like to share their historical photos from throughout the region may do so by emailing them to blasts@lmtribune.com or submitting them to: Blast from the Past, P.O. Box 957, Lewiston, ID 83501. Questions? Call Jeanne M. DePaul at (208) 848-2221.