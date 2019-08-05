Blast from the Past / 1990: Tastes of Musical Gardens

With smiles on their faces, (from left) Cheryl Little, Laura Sarbacher, Dorothy Cook and Martha Snodgrass enjoy a picnic snack in preparation for the 1990 Musical Gardens fundraiser to benefit the Washington Idaho Symphony. This Jeff A. Taylor photo accompanied a story by longtime Tribune food columnist Sula Keeling which was published in the July 18, 1990, Close to Home section. The four women shared some of their recipes for Keeling’s column, which included Ginger Biscotti, Danish Puffs and German Country-Style Bread. The gardens on the tour that year, all in Lewiston, would feature a variety of musical groups, chosen from the symphony, as well as tasty refreshments. Readers who would like to share their historical photos from throughout the region may do so by emailing them to blasts@lmtribune.com or submitting them to: Blast from the Past, P.O. Box 957, Lewiston, ID 83501. Questions? Call Jeanne M. DePaul at (208) 848-2221.