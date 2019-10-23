Blast from the Past / 1990: Taking careful aim ...

Using Leopold scopes, Ron Stryker (left) and Dave Bernard, both of Lewiston, aim their indoor air pistols at tiny metal profile targets of rams, chickens, turkeys and pigs in Stryker’s back yard. This Jeff A. Taylor photo was published in the April 28, 1990, Lewiston Tribune. At the time, according to the accompanying story by sports reporter Bob Barrows, Stryker was an Idaho champion in six different pistol silhouette categories and also held two national records. Bernard served as president of the Idaho Rifle & Pistol Association.
Readers who would like to share their historical photos from throughout the region may do so by emailing them to blasts@lmtribune.com or submitting them to: Blast from the Past, P.O. Box 957, Lewiston, ID 83501. Questions? Call Jeanne M. DePaul at (208) 848-2221.