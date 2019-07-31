Blast from the Past / 1983: Subs and spaghetti in Clarkston

Larry J. Babino sits for a portrait outside Franco’s To Go, a pizza, spaghetti and sandwich shop along Appleside Boulevard in Clarkston Heights. The photo was published along with a story about the new business in the Feb. 6, 1983, Lewiston Tribune. Babino was the manager of the restaurant, which was owned by Frank and Wanda Kennedy of Clarkston. The eatery featured “submarine sandwiches with an East Coast flavor, homemade spaghetti sauce and pizzas” according to the story. Readers who would like to share their historical photos from throughout the region may do so by emailing them to blasts@lmtribune.com or submitting them to: Blast from the Past, P.O. Box 957, Lewiston, ID 83501. Questions? Call Jeanne M. DePaul at (208) 848-2221.