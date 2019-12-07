Blast from the Past / 1953: Strike up the band

Four sousaphones and a new set of pedal tympani were set to take the stage at the first Band Day concert at Smith Hall on the campus of Clarkston High School in this photo published in the Feb. 24, 1953, Lewiston Tribune. In the story accompanying the photo, band director Eddy Williams said that 18 new instruments had been purchased the previous fall for the band and they would be given featured spots in that night’s program. The sousaphone players are (from left) Berle Nash, Leland McLaughlin, David VanTrease and Ed Sand while Sally Lyon (center) rehearsed on the tympani drum. A cornet sextet of Woody Hirzel, Philip Hughes, Jim Garner, Jack Ebert, Dean Pope and Lynn Weissenfels would be featured during one number as well as a baritone trio of Don Vail, Wayne Millsap and Charles Engle. Williams was a longtime school band director in the Pacific Northwest, including in Clarkston and for 20 years in Lewiston. He died in December 2015. Readers who would like to share their historical photos from throughout the region may do so by emailing them to blasts@lmtribune.com or submitting them to: Blast from the Past, P.O. Box 957, Lewiston, ID 83501. Questions? Call Jeanne M. DePaul at (208) 848-2221.