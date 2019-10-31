Blast from the Past / 1980: Strike or spare but no splits

Five Bovill women, clad in their matching team bowling shirts, posed in 1980 for a casual team photo. The team’s sponsor was Bailey’s Bar & Cafe in Bovill, and their league bowled at the Bowlerama in Moscow (since torn down). The team members are (from left) Karen Eggers (who submitted the photo), Diane Holt, Agnes Jain, Esther Chrystal and Sheila Loomis. Readers who would like to share their historical photos from throughout the region may do so by emailing them to blasts@lmtribune.com or submitting them to: Blast from the Past, P.O. Box 957, Lewiston, ID 83501. Questions? Call Jeanne M. DePaul at (208) 848-2221.