Blast from the Past / 1981: Starting a new job

Jack D. Rose of Lewiston posed for a photo at his desk as he began his new job as the chief of police in Lapwai. Tribune photographer Glenn Cruickshank took this photo which was published in the newspaper May 27, 1981. Rose, who originally hailed from Clovis, N.M., was the son of a police officer and he graduated from Lewis-Clark State College’s peace officer training program, according to a story that accompanied the photo. He had previously served as chief of police in Asotin. Readers who would like to share their historical photos from throughout the region may do so by emailing them to blasts@lmtribune.com or submitting them to: Blast from the Past, P.O. Box 957, Lewiston, ID 83501. Questions? Call Jeanne M. DePaul at (208) 848-2221.