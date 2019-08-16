Blast from the Past / 1953: Sixth-graders at Parkway

The 32 members of Mr. Halvorson’s sixth-grade class at Clarkston’s Parkway Elementary School gathered outdoors in 1953 for their class photo. Many in this photo would go on to make up the Clarkston High School class of 1960, and many CHS graduates will gather this month for an all-class reunion. This photo was submitted by Rob Setlow of Clarkston. Readers who would like to share their historical photos from throughout the region may do so by emailing them to blasts@lmtribune.com or submitting them to: Blast from the Past, P.O. Box 957, Lewiston, ID 83501. Questions? Call Jeanne M. DePaul at (208) 848-2221.