The family of Louise Shaner took advantage of the occasion of her high school graduation in 1957 to gather for a family photo made in Engstrom’s Studio in downtown Lewiston. Louise graduated from Asotin High School and following the ceremony, the family sat for this portrait. They are (back row from left) siblings Louise Shaner, Bob Shaner and Jo Anne (Shaner) Miller, who submitted this photo. Seated in front are their parents, Hattie and Fred Shaner. All three siblings graduated from Asotin High School. Miller reports her father was the driving force behind getting them all into the studio for the portrait, and she is glad he did because it was the last time a photo was taken of all the family members together. Today, Louise and Bob live in Clarkston and Jo Anne lives in Asotin. Readers who would like to share their historical photos from throughout the region may do so by emailing them to blasts@lmtribune.com or submitting them to: Blast from the Past, P.O. Box 957, Lewiston, ID 83501. Questions? Call Jeanne M. DePaul at (208) 848-2221.
Blast from the Past / 1957: Sitting for a portrait after graduation
