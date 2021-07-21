Blast from the Past / Sisters pick cherries in Genesee

Bertha and Martha Lorang, sisters who lived on White Spring Ranch at Genesee, pick fruit in the ranch’s cherry orchard in this photo taken around 1917. All 10 of the Lorang children were responsible for helping with the large fruit orchard, which included 5½ acres of apple trees, plus cherries and peaches and all kinds of berries, according to Diane Conroy, curator of the nonprofit White Spring Ranch Museum on the Lorang homestead, who provided the photo. Conroy says the hope is to recreate the orchard someday. She is the great-granddaughter of John (who took this photo) and Mary Lorang, parents of Bertha and Martha, who began homesteading the ranch in 1885. Readers who would like to share their historical photos (20 years or older) from throughout the region may do so by emailing them to blasts@lmtribune.com or submitting them to: Blast from the Past, P.O. Box 957, Lewiston, ID 83501. Questions? Call Jeanne M. DePaul at (208) 848-2221.
