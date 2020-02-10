Blast from the Past / 1930: Sisters in their Sunday best

Sisters Margaret (left) and Dorothy Meyer pose in their best clothes for this photo taken in Lewiston around 1930. The two daughters of Herman and Thelma Meyer grew up near Leland. Margaret (Meyer) Silflow and her husband, Marvin, farmed near Cameron, and she now lives in Kendrick, according to her daughter, Carolyn Silflow of Roseville, Minn., who submitted this photo. Margaret celebrates her 95th birthday this month. Dorothy (Meyer) Schnaible is 92 and lives in Moscow. Readers who would like to share their historical photos from throughout the region may do so by emailing them to blasts@lmtribune.com or submitting them to: Blast from the Past, P.O. Box 957, Lewiston, ID 83501. Questions? Call Jeanne M. DePaul at (208) 848-2221.