Blast from the Past / 1953: Siblings atop their mighty steed

Three happy, young children and a patient horse combine for a cute photo in the barnyard in this 1953 photo which features the three children of Floyd and Elizabeth Heimgartner on the back of Babe. The children are Mark (front, 18 months), Carol (center, 4½ years, who submitted the photo) and Kenneth (back, 3½ years). The family lived at Juliaetta, where both Floyd and Elizabeth had been born and raised, and the farm was that of the children's grandparents, Albert and Mystie Heimgartner, who had moved in 1920 to the Potlatch Ridge land in Nez Perce County. The photo was taken by Floyd, and he and Elizabeth moved to Lewiston several years ago.