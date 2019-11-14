Blast from the Past / 1994: Showing their appreciation

Lt. David A. Niesen of the Tri-Cities, commander of the U.S. Army Reserve 907th Engineer Platoon, presents a plaque of appreciation to Clarkston Mayor Gwen Schwane in this Mike Venso photo published in the March 27, 1994, Lewiston Tribune. The unit, which specialized in fighting fires, had moved from Clarkston to Yakima earlier in the month, and Niesen planned the small, city hall ceremony to express appreciation for the support given to it by the people of Clarkston. “We didn’t want to run away in the middle of the night and disappear. People have been good to us,” Niesen said in the accompanying story by reporter Mohsin Askari. Readers who would like to share their historical photos from throughout the region may do so by emailing them to blasts@lmtribune.com or submitting them to: Blast from the Past, P.O. Box 957, Lewiston, ID 83501. Questions? Call Jeanne M. DePaul at (208) 848-2221.