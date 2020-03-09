Blast from the Past / 1993: She’s a proud maker of cakes

Ruthie Johnson of Lewiston posed behind a display of cakes made and decorated by her in this photo published in the May 5, 1993, Lewiston Tribune. The accompanying column by longtime Tribune food writer Sula Keeling described how Johnson had started by making cakes for birthdays and anniversaries of her friends and family, and had branched out into a broader hobby. Johnson also shared a variety of her favorite recipes, other than cakes, with Keeling including Healthy Fruit Salad, Best Buttermilk Sourdough Biscuits and Sunday Chicken Casserole. Readers who would like to share their historical photos from throughout the region may do so by emailing them to blasts@lmtribune.com or submitting them to: Blast from the Past, P.O. Box 957, Lewiston, ID 83501. Questions? Call Jeanne M. DePaul at (208) 848-2221.
