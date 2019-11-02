Blast from the Past / 1970: She loved trying new recipes

Mildred Schaefer of Lewiston slices vegetables into a pot on her stove in this photo published in the July 30, 1970, Lewiston Tribune. According to the accompanying story by longtime Tribune food writer Sula Keeling, Schaefer loved to cook and try new recipes. “I have clipped recipes through the years — you wouldn’t believe how many,” Schaefer said in the story. Some of Schaefer’s favorite recipes in the story included Carrot Cake, made with fresh carrots from their garden; Lentil Soup, made in her 4-quart pressure cooker, which cut considerable time from the preparation; and Pot Liquor and Cornbread, which included a variety of vegetables cooked in a broth made using a large ham hock. Readers who would like to share their historical photos from throughout the region may do so by emailing them to blasts@lmtribune.com or submitting them to: Blast from the Past, P.O. Box 957, Lewiston, ID 83501. Questions? Call Jeanne M. DePaul at (208) 848-2221.