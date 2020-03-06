Gail Girard (left) gets ready to try out the new switchboard at Lewiston City Hall in this photo published in the Feb. 21, 1973, Lewiston Tribune. Showing her the details of the new equipment was Anna Mae Rauch, a representative of Pacific Northwest Bell Telephone Co. The photo was accompanied by a story detailing the changes at city hall that came with the new switchboard which meant “19 extensions will connect callers with 32 desks.” The plan was for Girard to “combine her duties as clerk for receipt of traffic meter fines with that of operating the switchboard,” according to the story. Readers who would like to share their historical photos from throughout the region may do so by emailing them to blasts@lmtribune.com or submitting them to: Blast from the Past, P.O. Box 957, Lewiston, ID 83501. Questions? Call Jeanne M. DePaul at (208) 848-2221.
Blast from the Past / 1973: She has new phone equipment to learn
