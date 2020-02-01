Blast from the Past / 1990: She cooks, she bakes and she sings

Three women who shared a love of singing in the barbershop style of four-part harmony posed for this photo published in the Feb. 14, 1990, edition of the Lewiston Tribune. The women are (from left) Nina Rowe, Edna Mae Clementson and Angie Nuxoll, and they gathered in the kitchen of Clementson’s Clarkston home for this photo taken by Tribune photographer Steve Hanks. While the three were busy promoting the approaching Lewiston concert of their Sweet Adelines chorus, Clementson also kept busy baking and cooking, according to the accompanying column by Tribune food writer Sula Keeling. Clementson said she baked all the bread for her family, and she shared a variety of her favorite recipes with Tribune readers including Big Molasses Cookies (which she holds), Hampton Crab Imperial, Mud Pie and Turtle Cake. Readers who would like to share their historical photos from throughout the region may do so by emailing them to blasts@lmtribune.com or submitting them to: Blast from the Past, P.O. Box 957, Lewiston, ID 83501. Questions? Call Jeanne M. DePaul at (208) 848-2221.