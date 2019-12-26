Blast from the Past / 1990: Setting up for a sale

The three chairwomen for the 19th annual Lewiston First United Methodist Country Fair displayed some of the handmade crafts and goodies planned for the Nov. 3 sale in this photo published in the Oct. 24, 1990, Close to Home section of the Lewiston Tribune. The women shown in the Steve Hanks photo are, from left, DorisAnn Winschell and Doris Manwaring, both of Lewiston, and Patricia Heimgartner of Clarkston. In addition to details about the approaching church fundraiser, they shared with longtime food columnist Sula Keeling some of their favorite recipes, including Carrot Bread, Raisin Cream Pie and Vegg-Bars. Readers who would like to share their historical photos from throughout the region may do so by emailing them to blasts@lmtribune.com or submitting them to: Blast from the Past, P.O. Box 957, Lewiston, ID 83501. Questions? Call Jeanne M. DePaul at (208) 848-2221.