Blast from the Past / 1967: September rains on the bridge

A September rainstorm in the Lewiston-Clarkston Valley caused water to collect and puddle on the roadway at the Lewiston end of the Interstate Bridge spanning the Snake River between Lewiston and Clarkston in this photo published the next day in the Lewiston Tribune of Sept. 12, 1967. The photo caption noted that the precipitation of Sept. 11 was the first significant rainfall in the valley since June. Lower Granite Dam would not come online until the mid-1970s, bringing slackwater to the valley and ending the free-flowing river seen in this image.