A group of representatives of “Frontier Lewiston” attended the Lewiston City Council meeting to ask for action on an ordinance protecting citizens in this photo published in the Jan. 18, 1961, Lewiston Tribune. In reality, the group was calling attention to that year’s celebration of Lewiston’s centennial, as the city was founded in 1861. Standing at left is Sterling Dean, executive director of Lewiston Centennial Celebration Inc. Seated are (front row from left) Mrs. Earl Coddington, Mrs. Russell H. Smith, Mrs. Nicholas Stone, Mrs. Wesley Arnold and Mrs. Garnita Puckett. Seated behind them were (from left) M.L. Osborn, William Brookings, Andrew Nick and R.B. “Dick” Rivers. Col. Dan Wilkins of the “Centennial Vigilantes” stood at right. In 2011, Lewiston celebrated the 150th anniversary of its founding, known as the sesquicentennial. Readers who would like to share their historical photos from throughout the region may do so by emailing them to blasts@lmtribune.com or submitting them to: Blast from the Past, P.O. Box 957, Lewiston, ID 83501. Questions? Call Jeanne M. DePaul at (208) 848-2221.
Blast from the Past / 1961: Seeking protection for ‘frontier’ citizens
