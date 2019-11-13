Blast from the Past / 1989: Seeing a few familiar faces

Debbie Schacher (left) and Clara Bressler, her mother and one of her business partners, pose behind masks of some familiar faces at their new business in this photo published in the April 23, 1989, Lewiston Tribune. Funny Business, which had recently opened in Lewiston, was a store which carried masks like the Ronald Reagan, Freddie Krueger and Richard Nixon ones pictured, as well as a wealth of other gag gifts and novelties, joke books, T-shirts and greeting cards. Readers who would like to share their historical photos from throughout the region may do so by emailing them to blasts@lmtribune.com or submitting them to: Blast from the Past, P.O. Box 957, Lewiston, ID 83501. Questions? Call Jeanne M. DePaul at (208) 848-2221.