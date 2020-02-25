Mrs. Ray Butler (in eyeglasses), deputy auditor of Nez Perce County, and Mildred Cormaney, deputy Nez Perce County treasurer, examine the old record books, dating back to 1863, still on file in the county courthouse in Lewiston. The photos in the March 1, 1953, Lewiston Tribune accompanied a story by longtime reporter Thomas W. Campbell, which noted the records included those of Lewiston, Washington Territory, before Idaho was a state. Campbell’s story detailed some of the curiosities and the mundane found in the handwritten records in the books kept in the vaults and filing cabinets. They showed “the development of Lewiston from a frontier settlement to the largest community in North Idaho,” he wrote. “In a book of deeds for 1875, John Silcott was given the option to operate a ferry boat across the Clearwater (River) ... . The deed was signed by U.S. Grant, then the president of the United States.” Campbell wrote, “The ink records are as clear as anything written today on a typewriter, indicating hours of patient work by the unnamed workers of long ago.” Readers who would like to share their historical photos from throughout the region may do so by emailing them to blasts@lmtribune.com or submitting them to: Blast from the Past, P.O. Box 957, Lewiston, ID 83501. Questions? Call Jeanne M. DePaul at (208) 848-2221.
Blast from the Past / 1953: Searching the territorial records
