Don Joslyn, an assistant professor of art at Lewis-Clark State College in Lewiston, is shown in this photo taken for a story published in the Feb. 24, 1974, Lewiston Tribune. Joslyn, who was photographed among his sculptures in his studio on the LCSC campus, was one of many artists from around the region who were asked by Civic Arts Inc. to submit works for a silent auction as part of the Civic Arts charity ball set for April 27 at the Ponderosa Lewis-Clark Motor Inn. The ball, according to the story, was to feature a performance by a unit of the Up With People singers, a banquet and dancing. “Mr. and Mrs. Lee Vickers are the co-general chairmen” of the event, according to the Tribune story. Joslyn is the sculptor of “Indian Summer,” the bronze sculpture of a Nez Perce man astride an Appaloosa horse, that stands in front of the Nez Perce County Courthouse in Lewiston. Joslyn died in late 2007. Readers who would like to share their historical photos from throughout the region may do so by emailing them to blasts@lmtribune.com or submitting them to: Blast from the Past, P.O. Box 957, Lewiston, ID 83501. Questions? Call Jeanne M. DePaul at (208) 848-2221.