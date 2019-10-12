Blast from the Past / 1977: Scouting the Vandal-Cougar games

Eddie Taylor, scouting for the Seattle Mariners baseball team, is bundled against the cold and hunched under a large umbrella while keeping his eye on the diamond at Lewiston’s Bengal Field during a doubleheader between the University of Idaho Vandals and the Washington State University Cougars. This image by photographer Roy C. Woods was published in the March 14, 1977, issue of the Lewiston Tribune. The accompanying story noted WSU won both games, 12-0 and 9-1. Taylor, noted for discovering and signing pitcher Mel Stottlemyre in Yakima while scouting for the New York Yankees, played, coached and scouted for years for the minor league Seattle Rainers. Taylor died in 1992 in Chula Vista, Calif., at age 90. Readers who would like to share their historical photos from throughout the region may do so by emailing them to blasts@lmtribune.com or submitting them to: Blast from the Past, P.O. Box 957, Lewiston, ID 83501. Questions? Call Jeanne M. DePaul at (208) 848-2221.