Blast from the Past / 1956: Santa Claus visits Lewiston

Craigmont siblings George Renner (left) and his younger sister, Renee (Renner) Warnacutt, pay a visit to Old Saint Nick in this photo taken in 1956 in the Bon Marche department store in downtown Lewiston. George and Renee might just have recognized this jolly visitor from the North Pole because he actually was their great-uncle, Perd Hughes. George, who now lives in Clarkston, was born in Cottonwood and turns 70 years old this month, according to his wife, Linda Renner, who submitted this photo. Renee lives in Craigmont. Readers who would like to share their historical photos from throughout the region may do so by emailing them to blasts@lmtribune.com or submitting them to: Blast from the Past, P.O. Box 957, Lewiston, ID 83501. Questions? Call Jeanne M. DePaul at (208) 848-2221.