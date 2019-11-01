Blast from the Past / 1930s: Their log home in the woods

In the 1930s, Virgil and Bessie Roe posed next to their log home outside of Golden, in Idaho County along the South Fork of the Clearwater River. Three of their children are with them: (from left) Betty (Roe) Personett, Lonnie Roe and Marlene (Roe) Deford. Personett, who turns 92 this month, now lives in Clarkston. This photo was submitted by her daughter, Susan Gentry of Culdesac. Readers who would like to share their historical photos from throughout the region may do so by emailing them to blasts@lmtribune.com or submitting them to: Blast from the Past, P.O. Box 957, Lewiston, ID 83501. Questions? Call Jeanne M. DePaul at (208) 848-2221.