Blast from the Past / 1940s: The Wilsons at home in Woodside

In the early 1940s, the Wilson family of four posed for the camera at their home in Woodside, an old townsite near Winchester. The couple are Margaret Wilson (left) and Bill Wilson (right). Gale Wilson stands in front of his mother while Velda Wilson is in her dad’s arms. Velda (Wilson) Hart now lives along Cottonwood Creek Road with her husband, Paul. This photo was submitted by Velda’s stepdaughter, Dianna Hendrickson of Lewiston. Readers who would like to share their historical photos from throughout the region may do so by emailing them to blasts@lmtribune.com or submitting them to: Blast from the Past, P.O. Box 957, Lewiston, ID 83501. Questions? Call Jeanne M. DePaul at (208) 848-2221.