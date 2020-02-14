Blast from the Past / 1970s: Six siblings reunite in Orofino

The six offspring of Cal and Minnie Parkins (plus one spouse) gathered at the Orofino home of one sibling for a family photo in the late 1970s. They are (from left) Gladis (Clovis) Parkins, Major Parkins (91), Rosella (Parkins) Snyder (102), Edna (Parkins) Johnson (81), Vella (Parkins) Quillen (92), Vernice (Parkins) Sullivan (96) and Edward Parkins (85). Gladis was a sister-in-law who was married to Major, and the photo was taken at Snyder’s home. Cal and Minnie Parkins farmed west of Ilo (now Craigmont), and the siblings were born at either Ilo, Kippen or Reubens. This photo was submitted by Ray Quillen of Clarkston, Vella’s son. Readers who would like to share their historical photos from throughout the region may do so by emailing them to blasts@lmtribune.com or submitting them to: Blast from the Past, P.O. Box 957, Lewiston, ID 83501. Questions? Call Jeanne M. DePaul at (208) 848-2221.
