Blast from the Past / 1980s: Old friends back in Bovill

Bovill Days, that annual summertime celebration held each July, lured old friends Jack Wunderlich of Richland (left) and Kenny White of San Lorenzo, Calif., back to their hometown in the 1980s. The two, who both grew up in Bovill, were modeling new “hairpieces” during the town’s celebration while mugging for the camera. White died in 2017 and Wunderlich died in May, and this photo was submitted by White’s sister, Sheila Loomis of Bovill. Readers who would like to share their historical photos from throughout the region may do so by emailing them to blasts@lmtribune.com or submitting them to: Blast from the Past, P.O. Box 957, Lewiston, ID 83501. Questions? Call Jeanne M. DePaul at (208) 848-2221.