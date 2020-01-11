Blast from the Past / 1960s: Making the mail delivery on the river

While on a Boy Scout campout at Pittsburg Landing in Idaho County with Moscow Boy Scout Troop No. 340, Herb Gunther took this photo of a mail boat traveling down the Snake River sometime in the mid- to late-1960s. This photo was submitted by Herb’s younger brother, Keith Gunther of Moscow, also a member of Troop 340. Herb Gunther who moved to Oregon 40 years ago, now lives in Hubbard, Ore. Readers who would like to share their historical photos from throughout the region may do so by emailing them to blasts@lmtribune.com or submitting them to: Blast from the Past, P.O. Box 957, Lewiston, ID 83501. Questions? Call Jeanne M. DePaul at (208) 848-2221.