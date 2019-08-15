Blast from the Past / 1950s: Have guitar, will travel

Fiddlin’ Phil Reed holds up a couple of his musical instruments in this promotional photo from the 1950s taken in a Kooskia studio. He played in the Reed Brothers Band which performed around the region. Reed, who lives in Kooskia, turns 80 this month. His sister, Stella Reed Hutchens of Lewiston, submitted this photo. Readers who would like to share their historical photos from throughout the region may do so by emailing them to blasts@lmtribune.com or submitting them to: Blast from the Past, P.O. Box 957, Lewiston, ID 83501. Questions? Call Jeanne M. DePaul at (208) 848-2221.