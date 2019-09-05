Blast from the Past / 1950s: Dispensing ‘jestice’ during Roundup

The Lewiston Jay-Cees civic organization held its main fundraising event of the year during the annual Lewiston Roundup. This photo, showing members promoting the group’s “Court o’ Jestice: the only law durin’ Roundup,” was taken in the mid-1950s in downtown Lewiston. Lined up and ready to dispense “jestice” are (from left) Dave Cuddy, unknown, Russ Cannon, unknown, Lou Lunders, Len Baldeck, Bob Meyers, Bob Golla and Dan Emery. The Erb Hardware building shown in the background is at Fifth and D streets, and now houses the Lewiston City Library. This photo was submitted by Len Lunders of Clarkston, twin brother of Lou. Readers who would like to share their historical photos from throughout the region may do so by emailing them to blasts@lmtribune.com or submitting them to: Blast from the Past, P.O. Box 957, Lewiston, ID 83501. Questions? Call Jeanne M. DePaul at (208) 848-2221.